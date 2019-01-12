Watch for thin ice

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) -- Conservation officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said ice of lakes, ponds, rivers and streams is thin.

This is due in large part to recent above normal temperatures.

They advise, don't let the recent weather change fool you.

They said no ice is safe, but if you're going to venture out, test the ice first.

Experts recommend a least 4 inches of ice for fishing and at least 5 for snowmobiling.

You should also wear a life jacket and carry ice hooks and rope gear.

Finally, they said if you see a pet or person stuck out on the ice, call for help! Do not try to rescue them yourself!