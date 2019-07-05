Watch for Pop-Up Storms This Summer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now that we are in the middle of Summer the risk for pop-up storms is going to increase but what is a pop-up storm and how do they form?

In the middle of Summer we get these long Summer days and the warmer air that comes from sunlight is going to try to travel upward. When warmer air rises sometimes it creates a thunderstorm. This is a pop-up storm.

These storms are short lived and can appear at random. This is why it can be sunny one minute during a Summer day and then the next minute it can feel like a storm is right on top of you. These storms are usually unorganized and scattered and are hard to predict.

They do start to fall apart when the warmer air falls back down to the ground as cooler air cutting off the warm air that was fueling the storm allowing it to fall apart. These storms can be dangerous and you need to be safe if you are in the path of one.

What should you do if you are in the path of a pop-up storm? First, if you hear thunder, go inside immediately. Thunder is a big indicator of lightning and lightning can be very dangerous if you are outside. Second make sure you have multiple ways to get weather information like a cell phone or weather radio.

If you have outdoor plans make sure you have a back up plan in case a Summer pop-up thunderstorm moves through your area.