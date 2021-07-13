Watch Complete Coverage of News 10's Coverage of Detective Ferency's services

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 started coverage of Detective Greg Ferency's services at 10:00 Tuesday.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|558286
|10529
|DuPage
|92788
|1321
|Will
|77220
|1042
|Lake
|68661
|1024
|Kane
|59679
|815
|Winnebago
|34332
|517
|Madison
|31503
|532
|McHenry
|29281
|299
|St. Clair
|28990
|521
|Peoria
|23512
|343
|Champaign
|21229
|157
|Sangamon
|19291
|242
|McLean
|18621
|192
|Tazewell
|17300
|307
|Rock Island
|15277
|329
|Kankakee
|14649
|221
|Kendall
|13368
|100
|LaSalle
|12844
|252
|Macon
|11053
|214
|DeKalb
|10184
|121
|Vermilion
|10104
|151
|Adams
|9007
|127
|Williamson
|7734
|136
|Whiteside
|7217
|174
|Boone
|6870
|80
|Ogle
|6244
|84
|Grundy
|6004
|79
|Clinton
|5814
|91
|Coles
|5794
|101
|Knox
|5685
|156
|Jackson
|5178
|65
|Henry
|5088
|70
|Livingston
|4917
|92
|Woodford
|4885
|83
|Stephenson
|4852
|86
|Macoupin
|4843
|89
|Effingham
|4781
|74
|Franklin
|4628
|78
|Marion
|4600
|117
|Jefferson
|4528
|122
|Monroe
|4426
|94
|Randolph
|4214
|87
|Lee
|4202
|54
|Fulton
|4060
|59
|Morgan
|4030
|84
|Logan
|4015
|64
|Christian
|3867
|75
|Bureau
|3810
|86
|Montgomery
|3804
|74
|Fayette
|3232
|56
|Perry
|3218
|60
|Iroquois
|3192
|68
|McDonough
|2988
|51
|Jersey
|2734
|52
|Saline
|2630
|57
|Douglas
|2613
|36
|Lawrence
|2413
|27
|Union
|2353
|41
|Shelby
|2331
|38
|Crawford
|2147
|25
|Bond
|2100
|24
|Cass
|2074
|27
|Ford
|1899
|50
|Pike
|1881
|53
|Clark
|1873
|34
|Hancock
|1858
|31
|Warren
|1855
|50
|Jo Daviess
|1830
|24
|Wayne
|1827
|53
|Carroll
|1788
|37
|Edgar
|1774
|42
|Richland
|1774
|40
|White
|1725
|26
|Washington
|1658
|25
|Moultrie
|1650
|28
|De Witt
|1587
|29
|Mason
|1585
|46
|Piatt
|1528
|14
|Clay
|1516
|43
|Mercer
|1503
|34
|Johnson
|1493
|16
|Greene
|1465
|34
|Wabash
|1400
|12
|Massac
|1376
|40
|Cumberland
|1305
|19
|Menard
|1261
|12
|Jasper
|1167
|18
|Marshall
|1087
|19
|Hamilton
|853
|16
|Schuyler
|792
|7
|Brown
|760
|6
|Pulaski
|705
|7
|Stark
|650
|24
|Edwards
|596
|12
|Calhoun
|532
|2
|Henderson
|530
|14
|Scott
|496
|1
|Putnam
|491
|3
|Alexander
|476
|11
|Gallatin
|472
|4
|Hardin
|393
|12
|Pope
|333
|4
|Unassigned
|49
|2433
|Out of IL
|2
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|104019
|1800
|Lake
|56567
|1022
|Allen
|42102
|695
|St. Joseph
|37121
|567
|Hamilton
|36844
|426
|Elkhart
|29538
|466
|Tippecanoe
|23143
|229
|Vanderburgh
|22836
|402
|Porter
|19484
|327
|Johnson
|18584
|389
|Hendricks
|17839
|321
|Madison
|13297
|345
|Clark
|13289
|198
|Vigo
|12709
|255
|LaPorte
|12478
|223
|Monroe
|12369
|178
|Delaware
|11021
|198
|Howard
|10478
|235
|Kosciusko
|9672
|123
|Hancock
|8647
|146
|Bartholomew
|8194
|157
|Warrick
|7922
|157
|Floyd
|7880
|180
|Grant
|7295
|180
|Wayne
|7190
|201
|Boone
|7069
|105
|Morgan
|6828
|142
|Marshall
|6281
|116
|Dubois
|6233
|118
|Cass
|6055
|110
|Dearborn
|5929
|78
|Henry
|5915
|111
|Noble
|5869
|90
|Jackson
|5105
|77
|Shelby
|5059
|97
|Lawrence
|4819
|125
|Gibson
|4526
|96
|Clinton
|4485
|55
|Montgomery
|4481
|91
|DeKalb
|4463
|85
|Harrison
|4439
|75
|Whitley
|4092
|44
|Huntington
|4057
|81
|Steuben
|4038
|60
|Miami
|4016
|72
|Jasper
|3953
|55
|Knox
|3816
|91
|Putnam
|3766
|62
|Wabash
|3641
|83
|Ripley
|3494
|71
|Adams
|3473
|56
|Jefferson
|3376
|86
|White
|3365
|54
|Daviess
|3072
|100
|Wells
|2983
|81
|Decatur
|2904
|92
|Greene
|2895
|85
|Fayette
|2856
|64
|Posey
|2768
|35
|LaGrange
|2751
|72
|Scott
|2719
|58
|Clay
|2709
|48
|Washington
|2475
|37
|Randolph
|2455
|83
|Jennings
|2357
|49
|Spencer
|2351
|31
|Fountain
|2306
|49
|Starke
|2291
|59
|Sullivan
|2169
|43
|Owen
|2166
|58
|Fulton
|2068
|45
|Jay
|2021
|32
|Carroll
|1948
|22
|Orange
|1898
|56
|Perry
|1873
|39
|Vermillion
|1785
|44
|Rush
|1763
|26
|Franklin
|1705
|35
|Tipton
|1683
|48
|Parke
|1504
|16
|Pike
|1392
|34
|Blackford
|1370
|32
|Pulaski
|1217
|48
|Newton
|1206
|36
|Benton
|1080
|15
|Brown
|1051
|43
|Crawford
|1028
|16
|Martin
|922
|15
|Warren
|870
|15
|Switzerland
|821
|8
|Union
|731
|10
|Ohio
|580
|11
|Unassigned
|0
|427