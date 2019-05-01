Clear

Washington students complete workplace simulation project

Students finished the first year for the workplace simulation project.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 5:32 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Katelin Campbell is a freshman at Washington high school. Her math class brought her to the workplace simulation project with Daviess Community hospital. However, the subject is one she is already interested in.

Campbell says, "I wanted to be a nurse practitioner when I grow up. I wanted to be in the nursing field."

Campbell's group was tasked with informing the public about the flu.

Campbell explains, "My biggest thing was the presentation. I wasn't for sure what to do. How to present it. I was nervous about it. But once we figured out what I was doing and stuff, I was calm about it."

The group presented facts by interviewing students and teachers around the school. All while using a little bit of humor.

Campbell explains, "It's fun to you know to be funny about it and like ask them questions that they wouldn't expect."

Each group used different techniques to target different audiences. While some examples were more serious than others, they all had the same important message.

Daviess Community Hospital director of education Cheryl Jones says, "Having the younger generation look at something like the flu and put that together, it was great."

Washington high school math teacher Rhonda York explains, "I think it's just teaching them to be organizers. Teaching them how the real world works. Preparing them for the future. And I think they did an awesome job."

