Washington set to begin work on wastewater treatment plant

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has mandated that the city of Washington address the phosphorus issue at its wastewater treatment plant. They've put a deadline of July 1st to have plans in place. City officials say that July deadline has been met.

The project is set to begin on June 8th. IDEM mandated the project back in 2019. This was to remove high phosphorus levels in the water leaving the treatment plant. Most consumer products like detergents have phosphorus.

ARC construction out of Evansville will be handling the project. Bids came in just under budget at 1.26 million dollars.

The project will replace a building at the treatment plant. A new lab will be constructed in its place to treat the phosphorus.

Mayor David Rhoads explains, "This new facility is going to benefits us and the city in a lot of ways. We've got a facility out there, a building that's probably at least close to forty years old. This is just going to bring all the equipment and all the procedures up to the current."