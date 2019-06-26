Clear
Washington schools seeking signatures from residents

The district needs five hundred signatures to allow for a referendum on the November ballot.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 5:53 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a steady flow of residents Wednesday afternoon at Washington junior high. Folks like Bill Harner voicing their opinion by signing their name.

Harner says, "I had three sons and three grandsons graduate from here and I think it's a good idea. So I had to come sign."

Angel Zollars teaches eighth grade English at Washington. She was one of a number of teachers putting pen to paper Wednesday.

Zollars explains, "Maximum class size for me and for a lot of us last year was upwards of thirty-two. So you know that was a lot. That was tight."

Washington community schools need five hundred signatures in just four days. Those signatures are to get a question put on the November ballot.

Superintendent Dan Roach explains, "In this case, we are attempting to get everything in place by the first part of July. So that everything can be certified at the local level. And then it goes further, it goes to the DLGF in Indianapolis."

The signatures needed aren't meant to show support for or against the project. They only allow the school district to be able to further the project along.
That project would cost roughly thirty-eight million dollars.

Roach says, "I would ask that people at least give us this opportunity. There again we're under a time crunch at this moment simply to get the question on the ballot. And then, in turn, we will have the next few months to help them understand what the need is."

Zollars says, "I think it would be great so I'm a big supporter of it because we need more room."

For information on the project or to have someone come get your signature: Click Here

