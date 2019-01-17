Clear
Washington reaches agreement with INDOT on Business 50

The city of Washington has reached an agreement to take control of Business 50 from INDOT.

Jan. 17, 2019
Posted By: Gary Brian

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - For years Business 50 in Washington has been in disrepair. Potholes and uneven roadways make for a rough ride.

Washington Mayor Joe Wellman says, "I'm the fourth mayor that has said well either fix it up or give us the money to do so and then we'll see where we go."

The roadway has been in the state's ownership. Any improvements made by the city have had to be approved by the state. That soon will change.

Wellman explains, "After two to three years of intense negotiations and discussions and preliminary design and cost estimates we have an agreement with them that was approved by the city council."

The project will cost an estimated 17.5 million dollars. The Indiana Department of Transportation will cover roughly 15 million of that.

Wellman says, "The city will be liable for about two, little over two million dollars."

Wellman says those funds will not require a tax increase.

Wellman explains, "Primarily the business and industries, as part of their real estate taxes they pay every year, go into a TIF fund. And that money will be used for this."

New blacktop and curbs will revitalize the aging roadway. However, the project does not stop there.

Wellman explains, "From state street to east third we plan on, the plans call for a multi-use path."

That path would allow for pedestrians and bicyclists. Making roadways nicer and safer for Washington residents.

Wellman says, "I think we've finally got to the stage that we were able to sit down with INDOT and come up with a reasonable compromise."

