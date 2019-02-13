Clear

Washington man pushes for safer highway intersection

A Washington father is pushing for more changes to a dangerous intersection.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Derrick Clarke lives just down the road from the US 50 and US 257 intersection.

Clarke says, "I see everyday coal buckets and cars just blowing through the red light and tragedy."

That tragedy came to a head for Clarke in 2013. Two-year-old Noah Briggeman was killed at the intersection.

Clarke says, "It sunk home to me beings that I have, at that time, I had two children that go through that intersection every day."

Clarke began talking with city and county leaders for change. Eventually, that conversation moved to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Jason Tiller with INDOT says, "It was something that we felt was justified. We wanted to make sure we took a look at it for the safety of all the motorists out there."

Warning signs and painted rumble strips have been installed to give motorists warning. But as Clarke noticed the strips being worn down he once again took action. At his request, INDOT will now maintain the once considered temporary rumble strips.

Tiller explains, "Keep those buzz strips out there that are painted on. And have those be considered permanent. And we'll refresh them as needed."

While many changes have been made Clarke plans to keep up his fight to make the intersection safe.

Clarke says, "What keeps my drive going is this two-year-old little boy, Noah Briggeman, and him not being able to spend time with his family."

