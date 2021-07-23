Washington man faces charges after child molestation

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) -- Police tell News 10 a Washington, Indiana man is facing charges after child molestation.

Washington Police Department tells News 10 that Steven Clifton was arrested after a week-long investigation.

Police say Clifton faces two counts of Child Molesting and two counts of Incest.

Washington Police Department Detective's Division, the Department of Child Services, the Daviess County Prosecutors Office, and the Southwest Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition conducted the investigation.