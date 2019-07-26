Washington man charged in one-month-old's death

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A child has died and a man who police believe is responsible is now in jail.

Indiana State Police have arrested Bobby Leighty of Washington, Indiana.

Police say he was the caretaker of one-month-old Kyson Jones of Loogootee.

They say at some point under his care the baby became unresponsive. That's when police say Leighty called the family, who eventually called 911.

Baby Jones was taken to Riley Hospital for Children. He died on Friday.

At the time of his arrest, Leighty faced charges of neglect resulting in serious bodily injury.

Police say most likely, that will change to neglect resulting in death.

Leighty is waiting for a court hearing in Martin County.