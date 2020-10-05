Washington man charged after police say he killed his estranged wife

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Washington, Indiana man was charged with murder after police say killed his wife.

It happened back on July 19.

Police say 64-year-old Edward Fox, from Washington, called 911 and asked police to do a well-being check on his estranged wife.

When police arrived at her home in Petersburg, they found Sharon Fox dead at the bottom of the basement stairs.

An autopsy on Sharon showed Fox died two-days before police found her body. Her cause of death was consistent with falling down a set of stairs.

Over the course of the investigation, police learned the couple was going through divorce proceedings. Sharon previously filed a protective order against Edward.

Detectives believe Edward forced his way into her home and forced her down the stairs, killing her.

He was charged with murder, and two counts of burglary.