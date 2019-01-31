Washington man behind bars after death investigation

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Washington, Indiana man is in the Daviess County Jail.

Chad Harrington faces charges of aggravated battery and involuntary manslaughter.

The Washington Police Department arrested Harrington on Thursday.

It comes after an investigation into the death of Washington, Indiana woman.

Police say on January 11th emergency crews responded to a home in Washington.

That's where they found 30-year-old Bambi Cannon unconscious.

Emergency crews took her to a hospital where she later passed away.

News 10 is still working to find out Cannon's exact cause of death.