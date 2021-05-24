Washington man arrested on gun and drug charges

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Washington, Indiana man will face charges after police say they found drugs and a gun in his vehicle.

On Sunday, police pulled over 25-year-old Matthew Palmer-Coy.

During the stop, police said a K9 alerted officers to the presence of drugs.

During a vehicle search, police said they found around eight grams of meth, paraphernalia, and a handgun with an altered serial number.

Palmer-Coy was charged with dealing meth, possession of paraphernalia, and obliterating identification marks on a handgun.