Washington leaving the Sycamores

The sophomore announced Sunday that he's transferring from Indiana State University.

Posted: Apr 5, 2020 7:30 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - De'Avion Washington's college basketball dream was to play for the Sycamores. The hometown kid experienced that but now it’s over after 2 years.

The sophomore announced Sunday that he's transferring from Indiana State University. On social media, Washington thanked ISU Coach Greg Lansing for recruiting him, but he said things just haven't worked out the way he would have liked.

As a freshman Washington was part of the ISU rotation. He played in 28 games, averaging nearly 15 minutes a contest. This past season he fell out of the rotation and saw his playing time drop. He appeared in 21 games, averaging less than 6 minutes a contest.

Washington had a stellar career at Terre Haute South. He finished as the schools second all-time leading scorer and helped the braves win 2 sectional titles. He was named a 2018 Indiana All-Star.

Washington hasn't said yet where he intends to transfer. He'll have to sit out next season and then have 2 years of eligibility remaining.

