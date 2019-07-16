Washington gets A+ rating for Business 50 bonds

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Mason's Drive-In has sat at the corner of Business 50 and US 257 since 1951. The business has always served up root beer in a frosty mug. But owner Bob Arnold says one thing that has changed is the state of Business 50.

Arnold says, "During the wintertime it is horrible. Summer time is a little better but it's still a rough ride. I'd say it needs to be done."

The project to renovate Business 50 will begin in just a few months. Work will begin on its outer edges first.

Mayor Joe Wellman says, "By this fall our plans are to repave the east segment which is from state street, if you're familiar with Washington, out to the roundabout."

Engineers are currently working on plans for the west segment. The city will use TIF bonds to pay for their portion of the project.

Wellman says, "About 3.55 million. We received an a+ rating on that which were are just really elated about. Through standard and poors."

The a+ rating means a low-interest rate...which means less financial burden on the city.

Wellman explains, "After they looked at our city's finances, cash balances, budgeting process that we go through, and our financial controls they felt real good about the city of Washington."

The city is planning progress meetings as the project kicks into gear.

Arnold says, "We know there is going to be disruptions when they actually re-do it. But at the end of the day, it's going to be better for everybody."