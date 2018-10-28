Washington businesses report receiving counterfeit money

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) – Police in Washington are warning people to be on the lookout for fake money.

Officials say four businesses in the city have been paid with counterfeit $100 dollar bills.

They say Wendy’s received fake money on Thursday.

Saturday, three more businesses received fake bills.

This includes West End Liquor, the Citgo Gas Station, and La Esquina.

If you come across any fake money, you’re asked to contact Washington Police.

They can be reached at 812-254-4410.