Washington Vs. Loogootee

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Since losing their first game of the season to Barr-Reeve, the Washington Hatchets have won six straight.

They looked to make it seven as they welcomed Loogootee to the Hatchet House Friday night.

This one was back and forth until the very end when Washington's Kiowa Jones hit the game-winning three-pointer with just one second remaining. The 3A 14th ranked Hatchets make it seven straight as they beat 1A 8th ranked Loogootee by a final of 47-44.