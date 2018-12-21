Washington Township completes fire station

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Washington Towship's old station was built in the 1920's. In recent years the building had fallen into disrepair. Major cracks have begun showing up around the building. Demolition began in August.

The entire project cost $575,000. However, five hundred thousand of that came from grant funding. Township officials hope to have the rest of the project paid off next year.

The new building adds extra room and an additional bay for fire trucks. Assistant fire chief David Gray has worked for Washington Township for 34 years. He says the new building helps to strengthen the department.

Gray says, "It's a big change for us and it's helped the morale of the fire department. We feel like we've kind of moved into the 21st century now."