Washington Police Department takes reports about thefts from vehicles

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Washington Police Department says officers have taken multiple reports about thefts from cars recently.

In a Facebook post, the department reminded people to lock their vehicle doors and to not leave items like firearms in unlocked vehicles.

The warning came after several reports over the weekend, including a theft of a handgun. The police department believes the thefts happened Saturday night going into early morning hours of Sunday.

If you have security cameras the department asks you to review the footage and contact officers if you captured any break-ins or attempted break-ins on camera.

The post did not include information about where the thefts occurred. News 10 has left a message for police department leadership for more details.