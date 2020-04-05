Washington Nursing Center prepares facility to bring in COVID-19 residents

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Protesters lined the streets of Business 50 Sunday night. Protestors were concerned about loved ones who will soon be moved from Washington Nursing Center. They also expressed concern about the employees who currently work at the nursing home.

Sunday evening News 10 spoke with Eric Ahlbrand, he's the regional director of operations for Chosen Care. That's the company that runs the Washington Nursing Center.

He says the move comes from recommendations from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Ahlbrand explained that those patients who don't have the disease in Washington will be moved to locations in Vincennes, Hanover, and Fowler Indiana.

The organization has fourteen buildings across the state of Indiana. Ahlbrand says the fear is if COVID-19 patients stay in individual facilities the disease could spread throughout.

Patients who have mild symptoms of COVID-19 at those 14 buildings will be moved to the Washington facility. This will allow for the company to bring all of its treatment materials, like PPE, to one location. Ahlbrand says this move is the safest thing for residents and staff.

Lastly, Ahlbrand says that staff is not losing their jobs.