Clear

Washington Nursing Center prepares facility to bring in COVID-19 residents

People currently at the facility are planned to be moved to three other facilities owned by Chosen Care

Posted: Apr 5, 2020 10:29 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Protesters lined the streets of Business 50 Sunday night. Protestors were concerned about loved ones who will soon be moved from Washington Nursing Center. They also expressed concern about the employees who currently work at the nursing home.

Sunday evening News 10 spoke with Eric Ahlbrand, he's the regional director of operations for Chosen Care. That's the company that runs the Washington Nursing Center.
He says the move comes from recommendations from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Ahlbrand explained that those patients who don't have the disease in Washington will be moved to locations in Vincennes, Hanover, and Fowler Indiana.

The organization has fourteen buildings across the state of Indiana. Ahlbrand says the fear is if COVID-19 patients stay in individual facilities the disease could spread throughout.

Patients who have mild symptoms of COVID-19 at those 14 buildings will be moved to the Washington facility. This will allow for the company to bring all of its treatment materials, like PPE, to one location. Ahlbrand says this move is the safest thing for residents and staff.

Lastly, Ahlbrand says that staff is not losing their jobs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Cloudy, cool, and calm tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Image

Washington Nursing Center residents being moved out

Image

Community supports couple with COVID-19

Image

Stores implementing new rules due to coronavirus

Image

COVID-19 impacting realtors

Image

Local family passes time inside with song

Image

American Legion offers free meals

Image

Susie's Place: Watch for signs of child abuse

Image

Donate Life Month events go virtual

Image

Blood drives still scheduled

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus