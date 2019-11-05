Washington, Indiana will have a new mayor...plus voters say no to the town's school referendum

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Washington, Indiana's fire chief David Rhoads has been elected as the town's next mayor.

Just 43 votes separated Rhoads, a Democrat, and Republican Diana Snyder.

Rhoads received 1,450 votes to Snyder's 1407 votes.

In downtown Washington, close friends and family stood by watching results. One of those who came to congratulate Rhoads was current Mayor Joe Wellman.

LINK | FULL ELECTION RESULTS

Rhoads told us he is looking forward to his first term.

"We've got a Highway 50 project we've got to operate off of. I've got a lot of stuff going on. It's a huge undertaking...but so was it when I became chief, it was a big undertaking too, so I know I can work through this, and I've got a council that hopefully will back me and a city that's behind me," Rhoads told us.

Like Vigo County, Washington Community Schools also has a referendum. It was for a new middle school building.

Voters voted down the referendum with 2,726 against to 1,720 for.