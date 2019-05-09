Washington, Indiana police arrested Puerto Rican man wanted for murder

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A man wanted for murder is now in police custody.
The Washington, Indiana Police Department said an officer came in contact with a man named Gabriel Mora-Ruiz.
Police say they realized Mora-Ruiz was wanted on a warrant out of Puerto Rico.
He faces felony charges of murder and attempted murder.
Police have not released any other information.
