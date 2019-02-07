Washington, Indiana bar owner accused of conducting illegal gambling in his business

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A more than four-year-long investigation in Washington, Indiana has ended one man facing charges.
According to court documents, Roger Padgett was conducting illegal gambling and bookmaking at his business.
Padgett owns the Tuxedo Bar in Washington.
An investigation began in March of 2014.
That investigation included surveillance, undercover officers, and trash pulls.
In a 16-page report, it outlines the details of the investigation, that includes specific bets and wagers.
Padgett has already bonded-out of the Daviess County Jail.
