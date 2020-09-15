Washington, Indiana Police looking for a man who tried to force a teen into his vehicle

WASHINGTON, Ind (WTHI) Washington, Indiana Police are investigating after a report that a man tried to force a teen into his vehicle.

The reported incident happened just after 7:00 Monday morning.

It was in the area of Troy Road and Tulip Lane.

Police say the man is described to be white, in his late 40's or early 50's and is approximately 5'4.

He's said to have a thick build, missing teeth, and a patchy beard.

The man was in a dark navy blue full-sized 4-door truck with a white camper shell.

You should call police if you know anything or, to report any suspicious activity.