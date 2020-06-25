Washington, Ind. woman facing charges in connection to her 16-month-old toddler's death

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Washington, Indiana mother will appear in court in connection to the death of her toddler.

23-year-old Marissa Aishe faces charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and domestic battery resulting in death.

First responders rushed her 16-month-old to the Daviess County Community Hospital on Monday. The young child was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children on Wednesday where he or she was declared brain dead.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.