Washington, Ind. stand-off ends with police using non-lethal gas to bring suspect out

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is behind bars after a standoff with police.

It happened on Monday in Washington, Indiana.

Police told us 32-year-old Elvis Medrano was wanted on several warrants out of both Sullivan County and the State of Iowa.

They learned he was at a home located at 600 Front Street, in Washington. According to the police, Medrano refused to come out.

Police sent non-lethal gas into the home, causing Medrano to come out.

He will face numerous drug-related charges, as well as other charges.