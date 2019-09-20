Washington, Ind. police warn of scam involving someone claiming to be with their department

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Washington, Indiana Police Department says they are receiving reports about a scam making the rounds in town.
That's according to a post on their social media page.
People report receiving calls from someone claiming to be with the Washington Police Department, using different names, asking for personal and bank information.
Police say the call will appear to have the Washington Police Department's phone number.
You should not share any personal or banking information over a phone call like this.
They say if you have questions, give their department a call.
