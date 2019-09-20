Clear

Washington, Ind. police warn of scam involving someone claiming to be with their department

The Washington, Indiana Police Department says they are receiving reports about a scam making the rounds in town.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 2:40 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Washington, Indiana Police Department says they are receiving reports about a scam making the rounds in town.

That's according to a post on their social media page.

People report receiving calls from someone claiming to be with the Washington Police Department, using different names, asking for personal and bank information.

Police say the call will appear to have the Washington Police Department's phone number.

You should not share any personal or banking information over a phone call like this.

They say if you have questions, give their department a call.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 95°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Warm and sunny. Showers possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Coca-Cola Festival: Celebrating the birthplace of the cola bottle

Image

Power of the Purse September 25th SMWC Rec Center

Image

Friday: Sunny and very warm. Light south breeze. High: 88°

Image

National Night Out making an impact on the youth

Image

Thursday night weather

Image

Cup Trophy

Image

Trey Goodman

Image

ND-West Vigo preview

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator