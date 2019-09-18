Washington, IN teen wins ‘Kids Baking Championship’ on Food Network

Washington, Ind. (WFIE) - It turns out there are some pretty good bakers in Southern Indiana.

Food Network representatives confirm to 14 News that 13-year-old Trevin Alford, of Washington, won the Kids Baking Championship.

The finale to the seven week season aired Monday night.

The final challenge was space themed.

Trevin, who was among the final three competitors, worked to make a cake that looked like a spaceship, aliens, or another planet.

Along with the title of Kids Baking Champion, Trevin won $25,000 and a spot in Food Network Magazine.

During the taping of the show, Trevin was able to work with Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman.

According to Food Network, Trevin runs his own bakery called T-Da Bakery and wants to be a pastry chef.

They say he won a “future chefs” competition at his school.

Washington Community Schools shared video Tuesday of Trevin’s classmates cheering for him to celebrate the big win.