Washington High School students create elaborate Christmas light display

The display is part of the computer science class.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 6:31 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The senior hallway at Washington high school is a little more jolly this year and maybe a little louder. That's thanks to a coding project in Matt Riney's computer science class.

Freshman Alex Chestnut says "It was really fun to code because it had a bunch of different fast parts and slow parts. So I got to do a little bit of fading."

25 different songs were picked. Every single one meticulously coded by students to match the songs.

Junior Allison Boyd says, "It was really cool. I was like in a group of three. So every day we would have like a navigator and a driver and a person who would over see it."

58 kids in all helped to put the project together. The class enlisted the school's choir to chip in some of their own music.

Freshman Amber Williams explains, "For the ceiling lights, I used that for sopranos. For the side lights, I used that for alto and tenor. And then for the tree and fire place, I used that for the bass."

The entire project was kept secret during its three-week production. Now it helps to bring cheer to everyone who walks through.

Senior Avery Wilkerson says, "I get to see it between every passing period. I told Mr. Riney, I was like you should do this all year round. Because I love it so much."

Chestnut explains, "I just love seeing all of the faces outside when they see it. They're like so amazed by it and they wish they took this class."

Sparking interest in the class while helping teach kids computer science skills.

