Washington Community Schools superintendent addresses school closure

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - All week school leaders in Washington have been working with state officials about COVID-19.

Friday afternoon Washington schools announced that they will closing school starting Monday 16th.

Superintendent Daniel Roach says, "It has all evolved very quickly within the last five days itself. To the point that we met collectively by phone this morning and with the board of health. And the climate throughout the state and the nation is such that this point everyone is simply trying to be proactive."

March 16th through the 20th will be e-learning days. The following week was already planned to be spring break. Washington community schools will utilize waiver days March 30th through April 3rd.

During this time faculty and staff will still get paid.

Roach explains, "Many of these people need the paycheck. So they will be paid and we will work through that."

The closure cancels all school practices and extra-curricular activities. All buildings will also be closed to everyone until April third.

As for what happens after April 3rd...

Roach says, "That's the million-dollar question at this point. We really don't know what to expect. And obviously those of us in education are quite concerned with what happens over the following two months as we end the near of the school year."