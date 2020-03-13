Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Washington Community Schools superintendent addresses school closure

All Washington Community Schools will be closed through April 3rd

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 5:50 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - All week school leaders in Washington have been working with state officials about COVID-19.
Friday afternoon Washington schools announced that they will closing school starting Monday 16th.

Superintendent Daniel Roach says, "It has all evolved very quickly within the last five days itself. To the point that we met collectively by phone this morning and with the board of health. And the climate throughout the state and the nation is such that this point everyone is simply trying to be proactive."

March 16th through the 20th will be e-learning days. The following week was already planned to be spring break. Washington community schools will utilize waiver days March 30th through April 3rd. 

During this time faculty and staff will still get paid.

Roach explains, "Many of these people need the paycheck. So they will be paid and we will work through that."

The closure cancels all school practices and extra-curricular activities. All buildings will also be closed to everyone until April third.

As for what happens after April 3rd...

Roach says, "That's the million-dollar question at this point. We really don't know what to expect. And obviously those of us in education are quite concerned with what happens over the following two months as we end the near of the school year."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Rain moving in
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How is the rest of Indiana handling the COVID-19 pandemic? Here's a look across the state

Image

UHaul offers free storage to all college students amid virus

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Vigo County kids get a sneak peek at a new movie

Image

Sycamore Winery's new location

Image

Baesler's taking action for virus

Image

St. Ben Church Service

Image

Illinois Primary and virus impact

Image

Music program event cancelations

Image

Washington schools to close

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man