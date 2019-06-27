Clear

Washington Community Schools reaches 500 signature goal for new school vote

Those signatures mean a referendum is going on the November ballot that will ask voters whether they support a project to build a new school building.

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Washington Community Schools reached their goal of 500 signatures.

School leaders say right now, the district is over-crowded.

They believe a new junior high school will solve the problem.

The project is expected to cost around $38 million.

