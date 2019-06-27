WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Washington Community Schools reached their goal of 500 signatures.
Those signatures mean a referendum is going on the November ballot that will ask voters whether they support a project to build a new school building.
LINK | WASHINGTON SCHOOLS SEEKING SIGNATURES FROM RESIDENTS
School leaders say right now, the district is over-crowded.
They believe a new junior high school will solve the problem.
The project is expected to cost around $38 million.
Related Content
- Washington Community Schools reaches 500 signature goal for new school vote
- Washington schools seeking signatures from residents
- Washington Community schools dealing with overcrowding
- Adjust your goals; tips to reach your new year resolutions
- Appeals on Wheels visits Washington high school
- College goal Sunday
- Community center reaching out for public support
- Seoul: N. Korea's new missile could reach Washington
- Washington reaches agreement with INDOT on Business 50
- School consolidation goes to a vote
Scroll for more content...