Washington Community Schools prepares plans for next school year

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The group of schools includes North Daviess, Barr-Reeve, Washington Catholic, Loogootee, and of course Washington Community Schools. At the beginning of the year, they began working together to fight a flu outbreak. Once COVID-19 hit they decided it was best to stick together.

Washington Superintendent Daniel Roach says, "We have determined that we are all better served if we work collectively together on moving forward with this issue and the many unknowns and the board of health and it has turned into a collective plan."

While the plan for each school is similar they won't be exact.

Washington community schools plan to return to in-person teaching. They will have three phases of opening; fully open, hybrid, and e-learning much like the end of last school year. The district has loaded up on PPE. All in hopes of getting kids in the classroom and keeping COVID-19 out.

Roach explains, "We are prepping the buildings and we have mechanisms in place. Things will look different when the kids actually arrive for the first day. Rooms will be much more sparse then they were typically and there will be more people that are actually apart of the custodial staff to clean throughout the day."