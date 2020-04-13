Washington Community Schools holds virtual Pledge of Allegiance

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Students may be out of the classroom but one local school corporation is still making their day gets off to the right start.
Students with Washington Community Schools are saying their Pledge of Allegiances virtually.
As part of the initiative....parents film their kids saying the pledge at home.
They then send it to the school corporation.
Officials put it together and post it on e-learning days.
