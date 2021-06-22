Washington Community Schools begin upgrades on buildings in it's district

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2020-2021 school year will go down in the record books in Washington, Indiana. As students left for the last day, teachers and administrators were glad to see the school year wrap up.

Superintendent Dan Roach says, "It's such a relief. Everyone has just been anxious to get to the point where we even have a quasi-normal existence I believe."

There was some good to come out of last school year. Washington Community Schools received more than six million dollars in CARES act funding. It's all to make schools safer.

Roach explains, "HVAC will be at all of the buildings in one form or another. Lena Dunn has boilers coming over the next few weeks. Roofing at veal and here at the central office."

Every upgrade has to improve the quality of student health. Roach says that's easy. He says many of the upgrades have been needed to be addressed for a decade or more.

Roach says, "In fact some of the flooring, no one really knows. It may be original. So in some cases thirty or forty years old."

The Indiana tax caps passed in 2007 limited the district's funding to fix the issues that have piled up. Now with fresh money from the federal government, students will have a fresh classroom when they come back.

Roach says, "what I am seeing now as this progresses we have what is essentially looking like brand new buildings. It's exciting to see. And we know that this ties to the quality of the health as well"