Warrant issued for the person wanted in connection to shots fired call outside of Planet Fitness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office wants your help finding a woman who now has a warrant.

Police are searching for Jacqueline Riggins.

This is in connection to the case of shots fire outside of Planet Fitness last week.

Someone reported having a gun pulled on him in the parking lot. He heard a large bang but was not hurt.

Riggins is wanted on charges of kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon, intimidation, criminal recklessness, and pointing a firearm.

If you know where she is call the Vigo County Sheriff's Office at 812-462-3226.