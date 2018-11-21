TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local woman and business owner is making a difference for those less fortunate.
All around the Wabash Valley, you may notice hats, scarves, and gloves tied to poles and at parks.
It's called #Warmupthewabashvalley.
Those are available and free to anyone who may need them when the weather gets cold.
Becky Nicoson says you never know what kind of an impact a small gesture can make in someone's life.
She has a challenge for you at home.
Whether you are a big or small business or an individual...get involved.
She says you can tie up a hat, scarf, or a pair of gloves in your neighborhood and make a difference in someone's life.
Related Content
- #Warmupthewabashvalley movement hopes to help people in need
- Stores hoping people keep shopping offer Cyber Monday deals
- Program hopes to educate people on benefits in rural areas
- Google tracks your movements, like it or not
- Training program hopes to help people learn skills in the kitchen
- People are hopeful for Air Show's return following event's last day
- New app hopes to simplify WIC experience
- Foster mom hopeful bill gets signed
- White House Communications Director Hope Hicks resigning
- Ducks for hunger, housing, and hope
Scroll for more content...