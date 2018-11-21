Warmupthewabashvalley movement hopes to help people in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local woman and business owner is making a difference for those less fortunate.

All around the Wabash Valley, you may notice hats, scarves, and gloves tied to poles and at parks.

It's called #Warmupthewabashvalley.

Those are available and free to anyone who may need them when the weather gets cold.

Becky Nicoson says you never know what kind of an impact a small gesture can make in someone's life.

She has a challenge for you at home.

Whether you are a big or small business or an individual...get involved.

She says you can tie up a hat, scarf, or a pair of gloves in your neighborhood and make a difference in someone's life.