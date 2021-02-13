Warming center open now in Brazil

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Snow is obviously a concern but right now the big threat is dangerously low temperatures.

Warming centers are opening once again Saturday night.

If you are in the Brazil, Indiana area.

You can find shelter from the cold at Inside Out Recovery.

It's located on East Hendrix street.

The warming center opened to the public earlier this evening and will stay open until the morning.

"We're trying to be as safe as we can so we got blankets, hand sanitizers, washing stations, masks. We got bibles we're gonna give everybody. We've got plenty of food. We've got milk juice water. Whatever we think they're going to need we're trying to anticipate that," says executive director of Inside Out Recovery Kevin Eckiss.

This location will serve as a warming center throughout the week as well.