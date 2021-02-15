Wabash Valley warming center fills up

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -The two warming centers that have opened up in the Wabash Valley are located at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church in Terre Haute and Inside Out Recovery in Brazil

This is the first year that Inside Out has opened its doors during extreme cold.

Saint Stephen's has been offering shelter for the past five years during extreme weather and this year looks different for the center.

After the Covid-19 pandemic caused people to lose their jobs, the homeless population began to grow.

Now, the warming center is the busiest they've seen it in years.

"Our numbers are significantly higher when compared to other years. There's an absolute need because we have people who are now literally homeless. Sleeping in encampments, on the railroad tracks, and behind businesses," said Melissa Gray, the Program Manager of Reach Services.