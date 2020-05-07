Warmer weather means more motorcycles, officials remind you to be on the lookout

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The weather is warming up outside and that means more motorcycles will be on the roadway.

That's why officials say it's important to be on the lookout. This month marks Motorcycle Awareness Month.

It's a time reminding drivers to share the roadway with motorcyclists.

News 10 spoke with leaders at Cannonball Harley-Davidson in Terre Haute.

They say its also important for motorcyclists to use caution on the roadway.

"We need to also do everything we can to put ourselves in a position to see and be seen. Be cautious of where you are in the lane and where you are in traffic and give all the other people that we share the roadway with an opportunity to see us," Rob Galbraith said.

Cannonball Harley-Davidson does offer classes to make sure motorcyclists are prepared for the roadway.