Warm weather approaching? Let's talk about motorcycle safety

At Cannonball Harley in Terre Haute, the Riding Academy is teaching new and even experienced riders tips on safety while on the road.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 6:49 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Warm weather means more motorcycles out on the road. 

One local business in Terre Haute is making sure safety is on everyone's mind this summer. 

At Cannonball Harley, there's a course that instructs new and old riders on road safety called the Riding Academy. 

It's a class offered April through October. 

It's a five-hour class that lasts two days. 

During the class, you have the chance to learn how to maneuver the motorcycle and even ways to make proper judgment calls for certain situations that you'll face on the road. 

One man who took the class says he's learned things that many could use if they ride or not. 

"Nothing really compares to getting out there and doing it," said Andrew Boyll. He's a rider who's taken the course. 

"It's a great tool to learn and practice on a very controlled environment and then you get outside and there are all these other different factors," said Boyll. 

By completing the course, you have the opportunity to earn your motorcycle license endorsement. 

"The safer that we are on the road and the more people that I can teach to be safe, that keeps my family safe too," said Amy Galbraith, instructor of the Riding Academy at Cannonball Harley. 

She believes that if you know how to ride a motorcycle or not, it's still a good idea to take some type of education. 

If you are interested in taking the class, here's a link to the website.

Classes start at $300. 

