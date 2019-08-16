Warehouse catches fire for a third time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For the third time a warehouse on Terre Haute's north side caught fire early Friday.
It happened a little after 2:00 a.m.
The warehouse is located at 1700 Maple Avenue.
No major fire was found, but according to scanner traffic, police did see what appeared to be three or four people running from the scene.
Arson investigators arrested two teens for a fire at this warehouse Sunday night.
The warehouse also caught fire earlier this year.
Police are not saying whether they think any of these fires are related.
