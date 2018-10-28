Clear
War memorial re-dedication

A local teen went out of his way to make sure the Veterans in his hometown were being honored properly.

Posted: Oct. 28, 2018 9:45 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

KNIGHTSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Knightville, Indiana War Memorial got what some say is a much-needed facelift. 

An open house and rededication were held Sunday.

Knightsville Eagle Scout Hunter Strain started the renovation project.

He says it took him months to get everything finished. 

Strain says it's something he saw that needed to be fixed. 

"I see it all the time I mean I come here for family events, I run by here and I see it all the time, " Strain said. "It was in such a bad state I figured it needed fixed up." 

The memorial recognizes veterans who served in World wars I and II, The Korean and Vietnam Wars and The War on Terror. 

