Photo Gallery 1 Images
KNIGHTSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Knightville, Indiana War Memorial got what some say is a much-needed facelift.
An open house and rededication were held Sunday.
Knightsville Eagle Scout Hunter Strain started the renovation project.
He says it took him months to get everything finished.
Strain says it's something he saw that needed to be fixed.
"I see it all the time I mean I come here for family events, I run by here and I see it all the time, " Strain said. "It was in such a bad state I figured it needed fixed up."
The memorial recognizes veterans who served in World wars I and II, The Korean and Vietnam Wars and The War on Terror.
Related Content
- War memorial re-dedication
- Wiley High School Memorial Plaza dedication set for this weekend
- Part of Illinois highway dedicated to fallen war hero
- Knightsville Eagle Scout plans to rebuild local war memorial
- Allen Memorial Planetarium receives upgrades
- Terre Haute South dedicates a hallway to former band director that passed away
- Wiley High School alums return for special dedication in Vigo County
- "How many lives were saved because of Rob's dedication?" Thousands attend Hulman Center service for Officer Rob Pitts
- Honoring Matt Luecking's memory, one year later
- George Rogers Clark Memorial Quarter launch ceremony
Scroll for more content...