Clear

Wanted man arrested after anonymous tip

A man wanted in connection to a string of church burglaries is in jail thanks to your tips.

Posted: Dec 28, 2019 1:16 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) – A man wanted in connection to a string of church burglaries is in jail thanks to your tips.

The Vincennes Police Department recently asked the public for help finding Devon Heisler. Police found him and arrested him Friday night after getting an anonymous tip.

LINK | VINCENNES POLICE SEARCH FOR MAN WANTED IN CONNECTION TO CHURCH BURGLARIES

Heisler is now facing charges for theft, burglary and criminal mischief.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
A warm Saturday with rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

South Knox vs Rushville

Image

North Daviess vs Loogootee

Image

Barr-Reeve vs Blackford

Image

Shakamak vs Owen Valley

Image

Riverton Parke vs Cloverdale

Image

Edgewood vs Robinson

Image

Marshall vs Parke Heritage

Image

Linton vs West Vigo

Image

Terre Haute South vs Casey-Westfield

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans