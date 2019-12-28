Wanted man arrested after anonymous tip

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) – A man wanted in connection to a string of church burglaries is in jail thanks to your tips.
The Vincennes Police Department recently asked the public for help finding Devon Heisler. Police found him and arrested him Friday night after getting an anonymous tip.
LINK | VINCENNES POLICE SEARCH FOR MAN WANTED IN CONNECTION TO CHURCH BURGLARIES
Heisler is now facing charges for theft, burglary and criminal mischief.
