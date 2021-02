CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan, Indiana man is in jail this weekend after a police chase Friday night.

According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, James Shipman was wanted on charges in Illinois and Indiana.

The sheriff says deputies learned Shipman was in Carlisle.

They found him in his car but Shipman took off.

He led deputies on a 25-minute chase through fields and yards.

He was eventually captured and arrested.