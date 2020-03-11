Want your photo in a calendar? The Terre Haute Parks Department is accepting submissions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You have a chance to have your work featured in a local calendar.
The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department is planning for its 2021 calendar.
Officials are looking for high definition photographs taken in the city's parks.
There will be 13 submissions used.
You can send as many entries as you want. All you have to do is put your pictures on a disk or thumb drive and then take it to the park office before October.
Winners will receive free shelter rentals.
