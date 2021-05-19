Want to spend your summer poolside? Terre Haute is looking for lifeguards

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The weather is starting to warm up, and that means pools are closer to opening.

Before that can happen, there's a need for lifeguards.

The City of Terre Haute needs your help as they work to hire lifeguards for the summer.

"We don't have enough lifeguards to maintain our schedule currently. I'm reaching out to the community to please provide us some lifeguards so we can have just the best summer ever," Mike Hall, from the Recreational Manager, told us.

Officials told News 10 you need to be a certified lifeguard for this position. You also need to be 16-years-old.

If you are interested, click here to apply.