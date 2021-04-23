Want to help your kid learn to code? Rose-Hulman to hold a four-day program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local kids will learn a new skill that will help them as they get older.

Students can take part in a four-day interactive program called 'Connecting With Coding.'

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will host the program. It will help students learn the in's and outs of coding.

The camp will be completely virtual this year. This is different from previous years.

One video per day will teach students how to code.

Rose-Hulman told us the professor who leads the course makes it interactive for the kids.

Connecting With Coding is free and for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade.

