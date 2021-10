WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs is working to raise the spirits of veterans in the state.

It's all part of "Operation: Rising Spirit."

The department created the program last year as a way to help cheer veterans up during the pandemic.

Here's where you come in.

You can write a short letter or note of appreciation for veterans, and there's no reason to procrastinate. All you have to do is go to this link!