Want to help abused or neglected kids? CASA is looking for you

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County CASA needs your help filling out its roster.

The Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, is working on picking up some new volunteers.

Directors for CASA say they're looking for people passionate about helping kids.

Volunteers would help the organization advocate for kids in the juvenile court system who've been abused or neglected.

To volunteer, you have to be at least 21-years-old and be able to pass a background check.

CASA says volunteers will spend on average 12 hours per month helping kids.

Volunteer training starts at the end of August. To sign-up, click here.