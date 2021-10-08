Want to get scared without even getting out of your car? This "Drive-Thru Scare" at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds has you covered

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If walking through a haunted house isn't your thing - how about driving through one?

That's exactly what you can do at "The Drive-Thru Scare" at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.

You'll drive through a building, and while doing so, you will see all things creepy, crawly, and scary! You might even have a monster or two pay you a visit.

The event was originally created to celebrate the spooky season while we are in the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can turn your car radio to 94.1 to add to the experience. It happens on Friday and Saturday from 7 pm through 10 pm.

It will cost you $23 per vehicle, and all of the cash goes to help the FSA Counseling Center and the fairgrounds.